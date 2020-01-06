Iran calls US President Trump 'terrorist in a suit'

DUBAI: Iran condemned US President Donald Trump yesterday as a "terrorist in a suit" after the US president threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites hard if Teheran attacks Americans or US assets in retaliation for the killing of military commander Qassem Soleimani.

"Like ISIS, Like Hitler, Like Genghis! They all hate cultures. Trump is a terrorist in a suit. He will learn history very soon that NOBODY can defeat 'the Great Iranian Nation & Culture'," Information and Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi tweeted.

General Soleimani was killed on Friday in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, an attack that has taken long-running hostilities between Washington and Teheran into uncharted territory and raised the spectre of wider conflict in the Middle East.

Gen Soleimani was the architect of Teheran's overseas clandestine and military operations as head of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force.

Iran's army chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, was quoted by state television yesterday as saying the US lacked the courage for military confrontation with Iran.

"In a potential conflict in the future, which I don't think they (Americans) have the courage to carry out, there it will become clear where the numbers five and two will belong," he said.

On Friday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised harsh revenge and declared three days of mourning.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said yesterday he has spoken to Iraq's prime minister and president to urge efforts to relieve tensions in the region.