Iran will use every possible way to export its oil: Minister
Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh. PHOTO: REUTERS
Oct 07, 2019 06:00 am

DUBAI Iran will use every possible way to export its oil, Iranian Oil Ministry's website Shana quoted Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh as saying yesterday, adding that exporting crude was the country's legitimate right.

"We will use every possible way to export our oil and we will not succumb to America's pressure because exporting oil is Iran's legitimate right," Mr Zanganeh said.

Iran's crude oil exports were cut by more than 80 per cent when the US re-imposed sanctions after President Donald Trump exited Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers last year.

Since then, Washington has reimposed sanctions on Teheran's oil exports.

In response, Iran has gradually scaled back its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, under which Teheran accepted to curb its nuclear activities in return for lifting most international sanctions.

Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) reiterated yesterday that the country would reduce its commitments under the deal further if the European parties to the pact did not meet promises to shield Iran's economy from US sanctions.

"We will go ahead with our plans to decrease our commitments to the nuclear deal if other parties fail to keep their promises," the Students News Agency ISNA quoted AEOI's spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi as saying. - REUTERS

