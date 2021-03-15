Ireland is fourth nation to stop use of AstraZeneca vaccine

DUBLIN Ireland yesterday joined Norway, Denmark and Iceland in temporarily stopping the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.

Ireland's National Immunisation Advisory Committee made the move following new information received from the Norwegian Medicines Agency, the country's Health Ministry said.

AstraZeneca vaccinations make up almost 20 per cent of the 570,000 shots administered in Ireland, mainly to healthcare workers after its use was not initially recommended for those over 70 years old.

The advisory committee said it acted as a precaution, pending the receipt of more information.

Three health workers in Norway who had recently received the vaccine are being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, its health authorities said on Saturday.

Norway halted the roll-out of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday, following a similar move by Denmark. Iceland later followed suit.

"We do not know if the cases are linked to the vaccine," senior doctor Sigurd Hortemo at the Norwegian Medicines Agency told a news conference held jointly with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

All three individuals were under the age of 50.

The European medicine regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will investigate the three incidents, Dr Hortemo said.

"They have very unusual symptoms: bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets," Medical Director at the Norwegian Medicines Agency Steinar Madsen, told broadcaster NRK.

"They are quite sick... We take this very seriously," he said, adding that the authorities had received notification of the cases on Saturday.