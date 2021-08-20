Ismail Sabri Yaakob close to becoming Malaysian PM

Former deputy premier Ismail Sabri Yaakob has secured the support of 114 MPs in the 220-seat Parliament.

KUALA LUMPUR : The Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition is backing former deputy premier Ismail Sabri Yaakob to be their candidate for prime minister, said Mr Muhyiddin Yassin.

Mr Muhyiddin resigned as premier on Monday and was appointed caretaker prime minister by the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah.

But the backing is conditional, said Mr Muhyiddin who is also PN's chairman and component party Bersatu's president.

"If appointed as prime minister by the King, he must ensure that his Cabinet members comprise those who possess integrity, are trustworthy and free from any criminal charges in court."

He said all 50 Perikatan MPs (31 from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, 18 from Parti Islam SeMalaysia and one from Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku), as well as four Perikatan-friendly independents, had handed over statutory declarations (SDs) naming Mr Ismail Sabri as their choice to Istana Negara on Wednesday. Mr Muhyiddin said he also negotiated with Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Parti Sarawak Bersatu to make the same choice.

"This decision was made to ensure continuity of Perikatan policies, which have been focused on battling Covid-19 and healing the nation until the right time comes for the 15th General Election to be held to return the mandate to the people," he said yesterday.

"This decision also means that Perikatan prioritises political stability and the people's well-being more than revenge politics and power struggles.

"When faced with such a situation of crisis, politicians must be magnanimous for the best interests of the people and the nation."

With Umno backing their vice-president, Mr Ismail Sabri has the support of 114 MPs in the 220-seat Parliament.

The King met all the 114 MPs backing Mr Ismail Sabri at the Istana Negara yesterday.

Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said: "Nothing about the Cabinet. It was specific to the verification of SDs supporting Ismail Sabri."

The 114 votes obtained by Mr Ismail Sabri means that rival, Mr Anwar Ibrahim, who leads the Pakatan Harapan opposition coalition and is Parti Keadilan Rakyat president, has failed to obtain enough support to become the next PM.