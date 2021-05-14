World

Israeli troops mass at Gaza border amid rocket fire, clashes in Israel

Israeli troops mass at Gaza border amid rocket fire, clashes in Israel
Palestinians inspecting the rubble of the destroyed tower after an Israeli strike in Gaza.PHOTOS: EPA, AFP, REUTERS
Israeli troops mass at Gaza border amid rocket fire, clashes in Israel
Torah scrolls and Jewish holy scriptures being removed from a synagogue that was torched in the city of Lod, Israel.
Israeli troops mass at Gaza border amid rocket fire, clashes in Israel
A Palestinian man crying at a hospital in Gaza City, where those who were injured or killed in Israeli air strikes were transferred.

US sends envoy to region as violence worsens, with synagogues attacked and fighting breaking out in Israel

May 14, 2021 06:00 am

GAZA/JERUSALEM: Israeli troops massed at Gaza's border yesterday, and Palestinian militants pounded Israel with rockets in intense hostilities that have caused international concern and touched off clashes between Jews and Arabs in Israel.

Days of violence between Jewish Israelis and the country's Arab minority worsened overnight, with synagogues attacked and fighting breaking out on the streets of some communities.

ENVOY

With concern growing that the violence that flared on Monday could spiral out of control, the US is sending envoy Hady Amr to the region. But efforts to end the worst hostilities in years appear so far to have made no progress.

In renewed air strikes on Gaza, Israel struck a six-storey residential building that it said belonged to Hamas, the group that controls the Palestinian enclave.

At least 83 people have been killed in Gaza since violence escalated on Monday, medics said, further straining hospitals already under heavy pressure during the Covid-19 pandemic. - REUTERS

Malaysia reports most number of Covid-19 cases in more than 3 months
World

Malaysia reports highest daily cases in over three months

Related Stories

India extends interval between vaccine doses amid shortage

US pipeline shutdown fuels fist fights at petrol stations

99 of 100 cities that are at most environmental risk are in Asia

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD