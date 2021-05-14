Israeli troops mass at Gaza border amid rocket fire, clashes in Israel

A Palestinian man crying at a hospital in Gaza City, where those who were injured or killed in Israeli air strikes were transferred.

Torah scrolls and Jewish holy scriptures being removed from a synagogue that was torched in the city of Lod, Israel.

Palestinians inspecting the rubble of the destroyed tower after an Israeli strike in Gaza.

GAZA/JERUSALEM: Israeli troops massed at Gaza's border yesterday, and Palestinian militants pounded Israel with rockets in intense hostilities that have caused international concern and touched off clashes between Jews and Arabs in Israel.

Days of violence between Jewish Israelis and the country's Arab minority worsened overnight, with synagogues attacked and fighting breaking out on the streets of some communities.

ENVOY

With concern growing that the violence that flared on Monday could spiral out of control, the US is sending envoy Hady Amr to the region. But efforts to end the worst hostilities in years appear so far to have made no progress.

In renewed air strikes on Gaza, Israel struck a six-storey residential building that it said belonged to Hamas, the group that controls the Palestinian enclave.