It rained cash on busy Hong Kong street

This picture shared on social media shows money falling from the sky at Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong.

HONG KONG What would you do if money started falling from the sky?

People walking along Fuk Wa Street in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong, witnessed the baffling sight of banknotes floating down on Saturday afternoon.

Videos posted online suggest that the notes were thrown from the roof of the building.

Passers-by can be seen eagerly grabbing the notes, with some climbing on to the roof of the subway exit to pick up the banknotes.

Photos on social media show that the notes were of the HK$100 (S$17.60) denomination.

One Facebook user appeared to have picked up at least six notes.

Police who were called to the scene told people not to pick up the money, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Officers collected around HK$5,000 and no one was arrested, according to the report.

A live video on the Facebook page of Epoch Cryptocurrency that began at 2.42pm showed a man dressed in a black hoodie saying in Cantonese: "I hope everyone here will pay attention to this important event... (I) don't know whether any of you will believe money can fall from the sky."

The man is believed to be the owner of Epoch Cryptocurrency, a Facebook page that promotes cryptocurrency.

The man is widely known online as "Coin Young Master" and his real name is Wong Ching-kit, reported SCMP.

Bowen Press said the man is a 24-year-old, who refuted claims that he was behind the incident when interviewed at his home.

The police are trying to locate the person behind the stunt, said SCMP.