Italy hits target of vaccinating 80% of those over 12 against Covid-19

MILAN: Italy has reached the target of fully vaccinating 80 per cent of its population over the age of 12 against Covid-19, achieving a goal Rome had set as a safety cut-off point, government data showed yesterday.

A government website showed more than 43 million people over 12, out of a total population of around 60 million, had completed their vaccination cycle as of yesterday.

The 80 per cent target was set by the special commissioner for the pandemic emergency, General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, in March, and was hit late on Saturday.

However, reaching the 80 per cent target is not sufficient, according to the commissioner's adviser Guido Rasi.