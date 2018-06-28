Items seized from Najib valued at at least $305 million: Police

Members of the Malaysian Police's Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) holding up pictures of items seized from residences of ex-PM Najib Razak (above).

(Above) Members of the Malaysian Police's Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) holding up pictures of items seized from residences of ex-PM Najib Razak.

Malaysians were jolted yesterday when police announced that cash, jewellery, handbags, watches and luxury sunglasses seized from six premises linked to ousted premier Najib Razak were valued at between RM900 million (S$305 million) and RM1.1 billion - the biggest seizure made in the country's history.

The seizures were mostly made last month as part of investigations involving state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief Amar Singh Ishar Singh told a news conference that the cash seized from 35 bags amounted to RM116.7 million in 26 currencies.

Police, with the help of 22 central bank officials and six counting machines, took three days to count the money, Mr Amar said.

There were 72 luggage bags seized, 25 of them containing diamonds, bangles and earrings.

"About 12,000 items of jewellery were seized worth RM440 million, without taking into account workmanship costs. Among them were 1,400 necklaces, 2,200 rings, 2,100 bangles, 2,800 pairs of earrings, 1,600 brooches and 14 tiaras," he said.

The market value of these items would be between 50 and 100 per cent more, or an estimated RM660 million to RM880 million, he said.

"We took 16 days to count," he added.

Mr Amar said the most expensive necklace is a RM6.4-million gold and diamond necklace.

Not all the 567 luxury handbags seized have been valued.

One of them is a custom-made handbag from Los Angeles-based House of Bijan.

Breakdown of items seized CASH RM116.7 million (S$39.5 million) in 26 currencies. JEWELLERY 12,000 individual items of jewellery found in 25 bags. HANDBAGS 567 luxury handbags from 37 different brands, including Hermes, Prada, Channel, Judith Leiber and Bijan. The Hermes bags alone are valued at RM51.3 million, and police have yet to complete a valuation of the other handbags. WATCHES 423 watches from more than 100 brands, including Rolex, Chopard and Richard Mille. The most expensive piece, a Paul Newman Rolex Daytona, is valued at RM3.5 million. SUNGLASSES 234 pairs of sunglasses were seized, worth an estimated RM374,000.

According to Huffington Post, the brand has dressed every American president except current president Donald Trump since Mr Ronald Reagan in 1981. It sees clients only by appointment.

Since May 16 - a week after the May 9 polls that toppled Mr Najib's coalition - the police have searched at least six premises linked to him in its probe into the 1MDB scandal.

Comments by Malaysians on the Facebook sites of news sites were mostly negative towards the former first family.

Wrote one Mitchell Neoh: "RM1.1bn, if we use the money to support and educate our orphanage homes and ultra poor Malaysians, we can slowly eradicate poverty and improve the lives of thousands Malaysians."

In Kelantan yesterday, Parti Islam SeMalaysia vice-president Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said: "We are shocked if it is indeed owned by an individual."