It's time US ends the 'forever war' in Afghanistan: Biden

US President Joe Biden walking through Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia to honour fallen soldiers of the Afghan conflict. He announced that all US troops will leave Afghanistan by Sept 11.

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said on Wednesday US troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan starting May 1 to end America's longest war, rejecting calls for them to stay to ensure a peaceful resolution to that nation's internal conflict.

Foreign troops under Nato command will also withdraw from Afghanistan in coordination with the US pullout, Nato allies agreed.

Mr Biden acknowledged that US objectives in Afghanistan had become "increasingly unclear" over the past decade and set a deadline for withdrawing all US troops remaining in Afghanistan by Sept 11, exactly 20 years after Al Qaeda's attacks on the US that triggered the war.

"It was never meant to be a multi-generational undertaking. We were attacked. We went to war with clear goals. We achieved those objectives," Mr Biden said, noting that Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by US forces in 2011 and saying that the organisation is "degraded" in Afghanistan.

"And it's time to end the forever war," Mr Biden added.

The war has cost the lives of 2,448 American service members and consumed an estimated US$2 trillion (S$2.7 trillion). US troop numbers peaked at more than 100,000 in 2011.

"I am now the fourth American president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats," Mr Biden said.

"I will not pass this responsibility on to a fifth."

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani wrote on Twitter that he spoke with Mr Biden and respects the US decision.