Ivanka Trump's China trademarks raise ethical issues: Group

SHANGHAI: Ms Ivanka Trump was granted five business trademarks in China earlier this month, days before her father suddenly scrapped a US technology ban imposed on Chinese telecom company ZTE, according to government documents.

The trademark approvals were dated May 7, a week before US President Donald Trump extended an olive branch on ZTE in his trade tussle with China.

Chinese government documents revealed the trademarks were first publicised by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (Crew). The US watchdog said the approvals and other Trump family business connections to China "raised potential ethics issues".

Another trademark received "first trial" approval on May 6, said Crew.

The applications had been submitted in March last year and give Ms Trump's company trademark rights on goods including bath mats, textiles and baby blankets, Crew said.

Ms Trump serves as an adviser to her father yet still profits from her various branded products, of which China is a major supplier. Her company, Ivanka Trump Marks, already holds more than a dozen trademarks in China, Crew said.

Trump administration officials last month proposed a ban on sales of crucial US technology to ZTE, a Chinese telecom company that employs 80,000 people.

The ban was intended to be punishment for what US officials said were false statements by ZTE over actions it claimed to have taken regarding the illegal sale of goods to Iran and North Korea.

ZTE said the US move threatened it with collapse. But Mr Trump reversed course on May 13, announcing he had been working with Chinese President Xi Jinping to help ZTE stay in business, partly to save Chinese jobs.

His accusations that Chinese trade practices were killing US jobs had been a staple of his campaign, and his reversal has left heads spinning.

Mr Trump has moved this year to increase trade pressure on Beijing. After announcing tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium in March, he raised the ante in the following weeks.

He threatened tariffs on as much as US$150 billion (S$202 billion) worth of Chinese imports.