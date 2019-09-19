Jakarta cop hangs on to windscreen in bid to stop driver

Police officer Eka Setiawan held on to the car's windscreen in a bid to prevent the driver from getting away.

JAKARTA: Police officer Eka Setiawan had no choice but to remain hanging on to the windscreen of a car as the driver refused to be ticketed by the police and tried to flee the scene.

The sight of the police officer holding on to the car was recorded and shared online by netizens, including by Instagram account @jktinfo, which reported a video recorded by user @imam_mirhan.

The incident started when Mr Eka and several officers of the South Jakarta Transportation Agency raided an illegal parking area on Jalan Pasar Minggu Raya around 2.30pm on Monday.

Police and agency officers found a dark grey SUV parked on the side of the road and asked the driver, identified as Tavipuddin, for its documents.

"However, the owner refused to cooperate and attempted to escape," South Jakarta Traffic Police chief Lilik Sumardi said on Monday, Warta Kota reported.

To prevent Tavipuddin from getting away, Mr Eka and other officers then tried to halt the vehicle using the agency's tow truck.

However, Tavipuddin drove away while Mr Eka held on to the windscreen of the car.

"Our officer told the driver to stop, but he continued for about 200m and only stopped after hitting a car in front," Mr Lilik said.

After the impact, bystanders stopped Tavipuddin and the authorities took him to Pasar Minggu Police Post along with the Honda Mobilio and its vehicle registration document.

"Our officer was not injured. He has cooperated with the criminal investigation department to report the incident," Mr Lilik said.

"As for the driver (Tavipuddin), we ticketed him... for disobeying traffic law," he said.