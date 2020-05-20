Jakarta extends large-scale social curbs until June 4

Bangkok's Seacon Square shopping mall has received praise for installing foot-operated control panels in lifts and hand gel dispensers in front of doors.

JAKARTA: Indonesia's capital city yesterday extended its large-scale social curbs until June 4, maintaining restrictions that limit public transportation and gatherings in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Indonesia has allowed regional health authorities to impose their own measures if the Health Ministry finds sufficient evidence of a rise in cases.

"The more people stay at home, the less transmission there is," Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said. "These could be the final (restrictions), if we are disciplined."

He cited people leaving their homes at dusk and night during the holy month of Ramadan as the reason behind the extension.

Jakarta has also shut schools, and most shops and malls have chosen to close. The city of about 10 million people has recorded 6,155 infections and 470 deaths.

Indonesia as a whole reported 486 new cases yesterday, taking the total to 18,496. There were 30 more deaths, taking the total to 1,221.

In Malaysia, enforcement teams will check vehicles parked outside homes in housing areas and villages during Hari Raya Aidilfitri to track down those who travel interstate without authorisation.

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador had said the police and the military will "visit" houses during Hari Raya.

He said: "This will be one of the measures taken by the authorities to track down those suspected of making unauthorised interstate balik kampung trips to celebrate with their families."

Malaysia yesterday reported 37 cases, raising the total to 6,978 cases. The Health Ministry reported one new death, bringing total fatalities to 114.

In Bangkok, a mall has received praise from netizens for installing foot-operated control panels in lifts.

The measures taken by Seacon Square shopping mall in Bangkok's Srinakarin Road include installing hand gel dispensers in front of escalators and painting guidelines on the floor in typically crowded areas to force customers to maintain a safe distance.

Thailand yesterday confirmed two cases and no deaths, bringing its total to 3,033 infections and 56 deaths.