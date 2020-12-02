Jakarta governor tests positive for Covid-19 as Indonesian cases spike

On his Instagram account, Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan said he was currently asymptomatic and would self-isolate.

JAKARTAL: Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan said yesterday he had tested positive for Covid-19, as Indonesia struggles to contain a spike in the number of infections.

The 51-year-old is among a number of politicians and officials to contract the virus.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, the governor said he was currently asymptomatic and would self-isolate.

"I would like to remind everyone that Covid is still around and can come to anyone," he said.

Indonesia, a country of 270 million people, has posted three days of record-high case numbers in the past week.

With more than 530,000 infections and nearly 17,000 deaths, the country has the highest tallies in South-east Asia, though some health experts say limited testing and contact tracing is masking a far higher caseload.

Meanwhile, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said partial coronavirus restrictions will remain in the capital region until the end of the year, with the government urging Filipinos to limit Christmas gatherings to prevent a post-holiday surge in Covid-19 cases.

In a late-night televised address on Monday, Mr Duterte reminded Filipinos of the danger of ignoring safety protocols, citing what he said was a third wave of infections in Europe and the US.

The Philippines, which has the second-highest number of infections and deaths in South-east Asia, has recorded 431,630 cases and 8,392 fatalities.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque has asked Filipinos to limit Christmas gatherings to immediate family members as he warned against complacency and ignoring health standards.

Malaysia recorded 1,472 new Covid-19 infections yesterday , bringing the total to 67,169.