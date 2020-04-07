Japan to declare coronavirus emergency, launch $1.4 trillion stimulus

TOKYO: Japan is to impose a state of emergency as early as today in Tokyo and six other prefectures to try to stop the coronavirus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, with the government preparing a 108 trillion yen (S$1.4 trillion) stimulus package to soften the economic blow.

More than 3,500 people have tested positive for the virus in Japan and 85 have died - not a huge outbreak compared with some hot spots.

But the numbers keep rising with particular alarm over the spread in Tokyo, which has more than 1,000 cases, including 83 new ones yesterday.

"Given the state of crisis on the medical front, the government was advised to prepare to declare the state of emergency," Mr Abe said.

An emergency, which Mr Abe said would last about a month, will give governors authority to call on people to stay at home and businesses to close, but will not be as restrictive as lockdowns in some other countries.

In most cases, there will be no penalties for ignoring requests to stay at home, and enforcement will rely more on peer pressure and respect for authority.

Pressure had been mounting on the government to take the step, although Mr Abe had voiced concern about being too hasty given the restrictions on movement and businesses it would entail.

Mr Abe also said the government has decided to launch a stimulus package of about 108 trillion yen, including more than 6 trillion yen for cash payouts to households and small businesses and 26 trillion yen to allow deferred social security and tax payments.

It was not immediately clear how much of that would be new government spending.

"The government wants to help businesses continue and protect jobs," Mr Abe said.

An emergency appears to have public support.

In a poll published yesterday by JNN, 80 per cent of those surveyed said Mr Abe should declare it while 12 per cent said it was not necessary.