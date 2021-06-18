Japan to ease state of emergency, focus on Games spectators

TOKYO : Japan said yesterday it would ease emergency coronavirus curbs in nine prefectures including Tokyo while keeping some measures, including limiting spectator numbers at big events, amid fears that next month's Olympics could trigger a surge in infections.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called on the Japanese public to watch the Olympics on TV to avoid spreading the virus, saying it was crucial to avoid any rebound in Covid-19 cases at the Games, which is due to start on July 23 after being postponed last year.

"The important thing is to continue with our policies with a sense of urgency to prevent the spread of infections.

"At the same time, we must keep up our vaccination efforts to prevent the collapse of the medical system," he told a news conference.

Earlier, Mr Suga announced that the authorities were lifting the state of emergency for Tokyo and eight other areas but would maintain "quasi-emergency" measures in seven prefectures including Tokyo. The state of emergency had been set to expire on Sunday.

Japanese media have reported that the government, which has barred foreign spectators, is considering allowing up to 10,000 domestic fans into stadiums during the Games, in line with a plan endorsed by health experts on Wednesday for events.

Polls have shown most Japanese people remain wary about the possibility that the Games will spread infections, particularly as vaccination rates are still lower than in other wealthy countries.

Mr Suga said yesterday that the vaccination of over-65s was likely to be completed by the end of July.

The seven prefectures would keep the lower level restrictions until July 11 to prevent a rebound in infections.

Asked whether the government would ask the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to cancel or postpone the Games even after they have started if there was a threat to public health and lives, Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy Yasutoshi Nishimura said: "The IOC has the final say.