Japan expands curbs to combat ‘extremely severe’ hospital situation

TOKYO : Japan decided yesterday to expand its Covid-19 emergency curbs to cover more than 70 per cent of the population, as a record surge in cases strained hospitals in the Olympics host city Tokyo and other parts of the country.

The latest steps will take effect from Sunday.

Japan had avoided the explosive outbreaks seen elsewhere. But infections are rising fast as new cases hit record highs in Tokyo, overshadowing the Olympics that will end on Sunday and fuelling doubts over Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's pandemic response.

Mr Suga announced the new steps - which are mostly voluntary, unlike strict lockdowns overseas - as new daily cases in Tokyo hit a record 5,042.

Nationwide new cases topped 15,000 for the first time, while medical advisers to the capital said the Tokyo figure could double in two weeks, NHK public TV reported.

"The situation on the ground (at hospitals) is extremely severe," Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a panel of experts before Mr Suga's formal announcement. He said serious cases had doubled in the past two weeks.

The panel signed off on the proposal to declare "quasi-emergencies" in eight more of Japan's 47 prefectures although some members had said the situation was severe enough to require a nationwide emergency.