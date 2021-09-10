Japan extends Covid curbs until end-Sept in Tokyo, other areas

TOKYO : Japan extended Covid-19 restrictions yesterday in Tokyo and other regions until the end of this month to curb infections and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.

Announcing the extension, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said it was needed to shore up a medical system still stretched by serious cases even though new infections were falling and vaccinations were rising.

"Inoculation of all those who wish to be vaccinated will be completed in October or November," Mr Suga said.

"And from then, we will be able to ease restrictions by using proof of vaccination or testing results."

Japan has been struggling with a fifth wave of the virus and last month extended its long-running curbs until Sunday to cover about 80 per cent of its population.

The number of severe cases and the strain on the medical system have not eased sufficiently in Tokyo and surrounding areas to allow restrictions to be lifted. The measures will now stretch until Sept 30, including for Osaka.

Japan's emergency curbs have centred on asking restaurants to close early and refrain from serving alcohol.