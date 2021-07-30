Japan faces most serious situation since pandemic began: Top adviser
TOKYO : Japan faces its most serious situation since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the country's top medical adviser warned yesterday, urging the government to send a "clearer, stronger message" about growing risks.
Daily cases in Japan exceeded 10,000 for the first time, Nippon Television reported yesterday, after Tokyo reported a record-high 3,865 cases.
"The biggest crisis is that society does not share a sense of risk," top medical adviser Shigeru Omi told a parliamentary panel.
"The numbers (for Tokyo) surpassed 3,000 and this may have some announcement effect. Without missing this chance, I want the government to send a stronger, clearer message."
Dr Omi said vaccinations would help contain the virus, but many more factors threaten to cause further rises in infections, including the prevalence of the highly transmissible Delta variant, weariness of curbs , and the Olympics. Only 26.5 per cent of the people in Japan are fully vaccinated. - REUTERS
