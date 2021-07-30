Japan faces most serious situation since pandemic began: Top adviser

TOKYO : Japan faces its most serious situation since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the country's top medical adviser warned yesterday, urging the government to send a "clearer, stronger message" about growing risks.

Daily cases in Japan exceeded 10,000 for the first time, Nippon Television reported yesterday, after Tokyo reported a record-high 3,865 cases.

"The biggest crisis is that society does not share a sense of risk," top medical adviser Shigeru Omi told a parliamentary panel.

"The numbers (for Tokyo) surpassed 3,000 and this may have some announcement effect. Without missing this chance, I want the government to send a stronger, clearer message."