Japan fights virus in style with 'bling-bling' masks

Japanese trendsetters can now protect themselves against the coronavirus in luxurious style with opulent masks adorned with diamonds and pearls for a cool million yen (S$13,000) each. Cox Co's Mask.com chain began selling the handmade masks last week, with the aim of cheering up people and spurring sales in the pandemic-depressed fashion industry. The masks are embellished with a 0.7 carat diamond and more than 300 pieces of Swarovski crystal.