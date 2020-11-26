Japan fights virus in style with 'bling-bling' masks
Japanese trendsetters can now protect themselves against the coronavirus in luxurious style with opulent masks adorned with diamonds and pearls for a cool million yen (S$13,000) each. Cox Co's Mask.com chain began selling the handmade masks last week, with the aim of cheering up people and spurring sales in the pandemic-depressed fashion industry. The masks are embellished with a 0.7 carat diamond and more than 300 pieces of Swarovski crystal.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now