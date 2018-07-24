Japan logs record high temperatures amid heatwave

Children play in water jets at a park in Tokyo as temperatures of over 40 deg C were recorded in Japan.

TOKYO: Japanese officials issued new warnings yesterday as a deadly heatwave blankets the country, producing record high temperatures in Tokyo just two years before the city hosts the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Officials said last week that the heatwave had killed at least 15 people and forced the hospitalisation of more than 12,000 in the first two weeks of July.

But the death toll may be more than double that, with Kyodo News agency reporting 11 died on Saturday alone across Japan.

The heatwave has toppled temperature records across the country, with Kumagaya in Saitama outside Tokyo setting a nationwide record yesterday, with temperatures hitting 41.1 deg C. And in western Tokyo's Ome, temperatures hit 40.3 deg C, the first time temperatures of over 40 deg C have been recorded in Tokyo's metro area.

More than a dozen cities and towns saw temperatures around 40 deg C, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

"People in areas where temperatures are as high as 35 deg C or higher should be extremely careful" to avoid heatstroke, meteorological agency official Minako Sakurai said.

Japan's disaster management agency has urged people to use air-conditioning, drink water and rest often while at work.

The temperatures have revived concerns about the 2020 Summer Olympics, which will be held in July and August in Tokyo.