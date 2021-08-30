Japan mulls mixing and matching Covid-19 vaccines

TOKYO: Japan is looking into the possibility of mixing shots of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine with others to speed up inoculations, the minister in charge of vaccinations said yesterday.

Japan, which has previously relied on the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, approved AstraZeneca's vaccine in July and has secured two million doses.

"I have asked the Health Ministry to come up with an opinion about the use of AstraZeneca vaccines for the first dose and Pfizer for the second, or AstraZeneca as the first shot and Moderna as second," vaccine programme chief Taro Kono said on the Fuji Television network.

This could shorten the intervals between the first and second shots when using the AstraZeneca vaccine, he said.

AstraZeneca's two shots are administered with an interval of eight weeks, longer than for the other vaccines.