Japan Olympics chief: No way to ensure zero virus cases in teams

TOKYO: Japan's Olympic Games chief said yesterday there was "no way" to ensure zero virus cases among teams arriving for the Tokyo Games, as officials prepare to tighten screening procedures ahead f the opening ceemony on July 23.

Japan Olympic Committee president Yasuhiro Yamashita said "thorough measures" would be necessary at airports, after two members of Uganda's team tested positive for Covid-19 last week following their arrival in Japan, AFP reported.

"No matter what measures are put in place, there is no way we will have zero positive cases arriving," Mr Yamashita told reporters. "Even if you have had two vaccine doses, it does not guarantee every individual will be negative."

On Sunday, a Games official had said that teams should be immediately isolated if they arrive in Japan with an infected team member.

"To make sure no clusters arise, we need to have thorough measures at the border at the time of entry to Japan," Mr Yamashita said, adding that daily testing would also help reduce the risk of infections spreading.

He added that the Tokyo 2020 panel and the government would play a greater role in the quarantine process when new cases are identified among arriving delegations, rather than leaving them to local authorities to handle, Reuters reported.

STRICT RULES

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday also sought to assuage public concerns in comments to reporters after a tour of Tokyo's Haneda Airport.

"We are imposing strict rules so that the Olympic delegations do not come in contact with the public," he said, adding that he had asked for the airport to step up vigilance.

Meanwhile, infections in Tokyo have been rising over the past week since a state of emergency was lifted recently.

The seven-day moving average of new infections recorded in Tokyo rose to 477 on Sunday, compared with 388 the previous week, Bloomberg reported.

"While there is a downward trend across the country as a whole, there is a slight upward trend in the capital region," said Mr Suga.

"We must be on a high state of alert in dealing with the virus."

He added that the government must be nimble in tweaking policies to deal with the situation, Bloomberg reported.