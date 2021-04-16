Japan open to cancelling Tokyo Olympics, says senior official

Mr Toshihiro Nikai said cancelling the Olympics is an option if the coronavirus crisis becomes too dire.

TOKYO: A senior Japanese ruling party official said yesterday that cancelling this year's Olympics in Tokyo remains an option if the coronavirus crisis becomes too dire, dropping a bomb on a hot-button issue and sending social media into a frenzy.

The Tokyo Olympics Organising Committee responded with a statement saying all those involved in preparing for the Games remained fully focused on hosting them in the summer - from July 23 to Aug 8.

The secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party, Toshihiro Nikai, told broadcaster TBS: "If it seems impossible (to host the Olympics), then we have to stop it, decisively."

Cancellation is "of course" an option, he said, adding: "If the Olympics were to spread infection, then what are the Olympics for?"

Government and organising officials have consistently said the Games would go ahead, and the fact that a ruling party heavyweight made the remark was enough to give his comments top billing on the news.

FRENZY

"Olympics Cancelled" was trending on Twitter in Japan with nearly 50,000 tweets from users as of yesterday afternoon.

Asked about Mr Nikai's comments, the Tokyo Olympic organising committee said: "Prime Minister Suga has repeatedly expressed the government's commitment to holding the Tokyo 2020 Games.

"All our delivery partners including the national government, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the IOC (International Olympic Committee) and the IPC (International Paralympic Committee) are fully focused on hosting the Games this summer."