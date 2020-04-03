Japan PM offers masks, gets flamed social media

TOKYO Facing calls to declare a coronavirus state of emergency, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was flamed on social media yesterday for instead offering people free cloth masks, pointing to growing frustration for some over his handling of the crisis.

Mr Abe's offer of masks - two per household - came the day after experts had warned Japan was on the brink of a medical crisis as cases rose around the nation, and especially in Tokyo. The prime minister said on Wednesday Japan was "barely holding the line" in its battle against the virus.

The prime minister launched his offer to send cloth masks out while wearing one at a meeting of a government task force late on Wednesday. The masks will be sent to each of Japan's more than 50 million households starting the week after next, with areas seeing a spike in cases getting priority.

"I am wearing one too, but these cloth masks are not disposable," Mr Abe said. "You can use soap to wash and re-use them, so this should be a good response to the sudden, huge demand for masks," he said, noting domestic production of disposable masks would likely rise to 700 million in April from 600 million last month.

Twitter users were scathing, with the hashtag "#AbeMask" the top trend early on Thursday. "Is the Japanese government for real? This is a total waste of tax money," wrote a user with the handle Usube.

Government ministers including Mr Abe have said it was not yet time to declare a state of emergency that would provide authorities more legal clout to tell residents to stay home, close schools and take other steps, but would not allow penalties in most cases for those who defy the requests.