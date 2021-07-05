Japan: Rain-hampered rescuers looking for 20 missing in landslide

The aftermath of the landslide in the Izusan area of Atami city in Japan. About 130 buildings are damaged.

ATAMI, JAPAN: Rescuers in a Japanese holiday city hit by a deadly landslide searched for survivors yesterday, climbing across cracked roofs and checking cars thrown onto engulfed buildings as more rain lashed the area.

At least two people are dead and 20 are still missing.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said about 19 people were rescued and about 130 buildings were affected after floods, landslides and cascading mud collapsed and half-submerged houses on Saturday in Atami, a seaside city 90km south-west of Tokyo, according to Kyodo news agency.

Some 1,100 people from the Shizuoka prefectural police, firefighters and Japan's military continued their search and rescue efforts, but their operations have been interrupted repeatedly due to a risk of ground loosening and warnings of secondary damage from rain, Kyodo said.

In the affected area where intermittent rain continued, about 387 people have been evacuated as of midday yesterday, the news agency said.

"We are trying our best to search for survivors as quickly as possible while carrying out the operation very carefully as it is still raining," an official said.

Public broadcaster NHK later reported that rescue operations had been temporarily suspended because of the bad weather.

Witness Chieko Oki, who works on a shopping street in the town, said: "The big electricity pylons were shaking all over the place, and no sooner had I wondered what was going on, then the mudslides were already there and in the street below too."