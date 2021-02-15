Japan rocked by aftershock from devastating 2011 quake

JAPAN: The stench of alcohol filled a small bar yesterday as Ms Aoi Hoshino swept up glass from whisky bottles smashed in a strong earthquake the night before, one appearing to be an aftershock from the devastating quake that hit the Fukushima area in 2011.

The 7.3-magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight on Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Fukushima, the area closest to the epicentre. More than 100 people were injured.

Ms Hoshino, 46, swept broken glass from some 20 shattered whisky bottles into a garbage bag in her bar on a back street in the city of Iwaki, 200km north of Tokyo and not far from the quake's epicentre.

"We were hit by coronavirus pandemic, and so we were looking forward to reopening our shops, and now this happens," she said, referring to a state of emergency that had closed her bar from January and was set to lift today.

Mr Masami Nakai, a municipal official in Soma city in northern Fukushima, told AFP about Saturday's quake.

"I was at home. I cannot even remember whether it was horizontal or vertical shaking.

"But it felt like it lasted for 30 seconds. The shaking was so strong I became truly afraid for my safety," he said.

The quake also shook buildings in capital Tokyo hundreds of kilometres away.

Though hundreds of thousands of buildings lost electricity just after the quake, which struck at 11.08pm, power had been restored to most by yesterday morning.

Several thousand households remained without water, though, and residents lined up with plastic jugs to receive water from trucks.

The Shinkansen bullet train service to much of northern Japan was suspended due to track damage.

Service along one line was not expected to be restored until at least tomorrow.

The power outage did not affect any of the PfizerCovid-19 vaccines that arrived on Friday for inoculations that are to start this week, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said at a news conference yesterday.