Japanese evacuation centre slammed for turning away homeless

A resident walks through an area hit by Typhoon Hagibis in Nagano, Japan.

TOKYO: A Japanese evacuation centre turned away two homeless people as deadly Typhoon Hagibis approached during the weekend, prompting widespread criticism and a promise from the Prime Minister yesterday that it would not happen again.

Staff at the evacuation centre at a school in Tokyo's Taito ward refused to let the two in on Saturday because they did not have addresses in the area, a ward official said.

Staff told them the shelter was only for ward residents.

"The wind was strong and it was raining, and I wanted them to let me in," a 64-year-old homeless man told the Asahi newspaper.

He said he had arrived at the evacuation centre in the morning and was asked to write down his name and address.

When he said he had an address in the northern island of Hokkaido, he was refused entry because he was not a resident of the ward.

The man spent the night under a plastic umbrella, partially shielded beneath the eaves of a building, the newspaper said.

Another homeless man was also turned away when he visited the centre in the afternoon, the newspaper said.

No deaths were reported in Tokyo but Typhoon Hagibis, which made landfall on Saturday evening, killed at least 70 people elsewhere, with the death toll expected to rise as rescuers continue to search for the missing.

Social media lit up with criticism of the ward, with many people denouncing its actions as a violation of human rights.

"Is this a country that's going to host the Olympics in Tokyo?" one man asked on Twitter.

"People from abroad would see this and think this is a terrible country."

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, asked by an opposition member of Parliament about the incident, said evacuation centres should welcome everyone.