World

Japanese man robbed of $1.2m watch outside Paris hotel

Oct 10, 2019 06:00 am

PARIS: A Japanese man who stepped out of his Paris hotel for a cigarette was robbed of his US$840,000 (S$1.2 million) Swiss watch by a thief who snatched it off his wrist.

The 30-year-old victim was approached outside the five-star Hotel Napoleon near the Arc de Triomphe late on Monday by a man who asked for a cigarette.

The thief then grabbed the man's arm and fled with the rare Richard Mille timepiece, a Tourbillon Diamond Twister.

Mille timepieces, with their bulky cases that reveal the intricate inner mechanisms, are highly prized by aficionados - and instantly recognisable to thieves targeting wealthy tourists.

The Parisien newspaper published a map on Tuesday pinpointing some two dozen high-value watch nabbings in the "Golden Triangle" and other glitzy areas near the Champs-Elysees avenue so far this year.

It noted at least four other Richard Mille watch robberies, all valued from at least €100,000 (S$152,000), among 71 such robberies in Paris and nearby suburbs between January and last month.

Boris Johnson facing rebellion from cabinet over no-deal Brexit
World

Johnson facing Cabinet rebellion over fears of no-deal Brexit

Related Stories

Democrats step up impeachment probe as White House stonewalls

At least two killed in eastern German city as Jews mark holy day

Chinese officials hit with US visa restrictions

But the Japanese victim may be luckier than most. Police sources said the assailant dropped a mobile phone as he fled, which has been handed over to the police. - AFP

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD