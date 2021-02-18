Japan’s ruling party wants women at key meetings – unless they talk
TOKYO After a sexism row sparked by former Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori saying women talked too much at meetings, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has proposed a new plan that allows five female lawmakers to join key meetings as observers - provided they do not talk.
Party secretary general Toshihiro Nikai, 82, said that the female observers cannot speak during the meetings, but can submit opinions to the secretariat office, the newspaper Nikkei reported.
The requirement for female observers to remain quiet has drawn criticism that the party is out of touch. Opposition lawmakers mocked it as a "field trip", while Twitter users said the party's male-centric view has not changed since the Mori controversy. - REUTERS
