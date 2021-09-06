Japan’s vaccine minister tipped to be next premier in poll

Mr Taro Kono and Ms Sanae Takaichi could be battling each other for Japan's top job.

TOKYO: Japan's minister in charge of Covid-19 vaccinations is seen as the most suitable candidate to become the next prime minister, while a female former internal affairs minister has secured backing for her bid, media reported yesterday.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Friday that he was stepping down, throwing a spotlight on a ruling party leadership election due on Sept 29, with the winner of that taking over as prime minister.

The Kyodo news agency said nearly a third of respondents to a telephone poll it conducted this weekend said the minister in charge of vaccinations, Mr Taro Kono, 58, was most suitable to succeed Mr Suga as premier.

Mr Kono has not confirmed his intention to seek the leadership of ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), telling reporters only that he wanted to consult party colleagues before deciding. But broadcaster TBS reported on Friday that Mr Kono intended to run in the wide-open race.

Mr Kono got a possible boost on Saturday when the Nippon News Network reported that Mr Suga would back him if he were to run.

Mr Kono was named by 31.9 per cent of respondents in the Kyodo poll as the most suitable person to succeed Mr Suga.

Former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi, 60, is expected to be one of two women hoping to become Japan's first female premier.