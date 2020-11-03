JB health training institute placed under full Covid-19 lockdown

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Health Ministry's Johor Baru training institute will be under a full lockdown fromtoday after Covid-19 cases were discovered.

Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the institute will be placed under enhanced movement control order (EMCO), with food packets to be sent in to residents.

Under the EMCO no one is allowed to leave the designated area for two weeks, even to buy food or medicine.

"A total of 1,515 people there were screened and tested, and 46 of them tested positive for Covid-19. The institute will be placed under enhanced MCO from Nov 3 to 16," he said at his daily Covid-19 briefing.

The lockdown comes at a time when Johor Baru district, which includes JB city and Iskandar Puteri, has been classified as a red zone from last Thursday, after more than 40 cases were detected in the last two weeks.

The designation is meant to put residents on alert of a spike in cases and for them to follow health protocols more strictly, but still allows free inter-district travel.

The training institute consists of 1,559 individuals, including trainees, staff and their family members, said Mr Ismail.

Malaysia reported 834 coronavirus cases yesterday, taking the total to 33,339. There were two deaths, raising the total to 251.