Jealous boyfriend kills, dismembers girlfriend, then hangs himself

A jealous boyfriend in Taiwan allegedly killed and dismembered his 27-year-old girlfriend before hanging himself, in a grisly murder that has gripped headlines in the island.

The man, 28-year-old boxing coach and former mixed martial arts fighter Gary Chu, is believed to have murdered Ms Huang I-Min for lying to him about her virginity, reported local news outlets.

They reportedly met on mobile dating app Tinder.

Ms Huang's body was found dismembered and the parts separated into eight plastic bags, reported Taiwan News on Wednesday.

The National Taiwan University graduate's remains were discovered after her brother contacted the police on May 26, claiming that Ms Huang had been missing for a week.

Her brother also accused Chu of holding his sister against her will on Facebook.

Police then searched Chu's apartment and after reviewing surveillance footage, found that Ms Huang had entered her boyfriend's flat on May 20 - the day she was last seen alive.

Two days later, on May 22, Chu was spotted again in surveillance footage leaving his flat, carrying seven trash bags.

Police announced on Sunday that they had found the bags, containing Ms Huang's dismembered remains, buried in a garden.

On Wednesday at around 2am, police said they found an eighth bag containing Ms Huang's left thigh, about 20m away from where the other body parts had been buried.

Ms Huang's internal organs, however, are still missing.

According to a mortician involved, Ms Huang's organs are believed to have been flushed down the toilet, reported Apple Daily.

The mortician said if Ms Huang's organs cannot be located anywhere, an autopsy might be conducted on Chu's body to check for any residue of her organs inside.

In the wee hours of Monday, Chu's body was found hanging by the neck from a tree near a hospital in Xinzhuang district.

Beside his body was a bag of items, including a note that said: "She wronged me."

Before he allegedly committed suicide, Chu posted on his Facebook, saying he had never meant to be mean or violent towards Ms Huang, or restrict her freedom.

"She was the one who kept looking for me," Chu's post on May 26 read.

"She told me how much she loved me, how much she needed me. I broke up with her, but she begged me to let her stay."

He also added in his post that Ms Huang had told him she used Tinder for one-night stands and had deceived him into thinking that she was a virgin.

He said Ms Huang had promised to change, but "in the end, she did not".