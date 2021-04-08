Jeff Bezos comes top Forbes’ world’s billionaires list has record-breaking 2,755 people

For the fourth year running, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the world's richest man with $237 billion.

NEW JERSEY: Forbes' annual world's billionaires list includes a record-breaking 2,755 billionaires, with Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos topping it for the fourth consecutive year, the media company said on Tuesday.

The ranks of the ultra-wealthy are expanding. This year's billionaires are worth a combined US$13.1 trillion (S$17.5 trillion), up from US$8 trillion last year, Forbes said.

"The very, very rich got very, very richer," said Forbes' chief content officer Randall Lane, in an interview with Reuters.

Mr Bezos led with US$177 billion. Tesla chief executive Elon Musk jumped into second spot on the list with US$151 billion, up from 31st spot last year.

Mr Bernard Arnault, chief executive of luxury goods firm LVMH, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg round out the top five of the world's richest billionaires.

This year's list has 493 newcomers, including Ms Whitney Wolfe Herd, chief executive of dating app Bumble, which went public this year.

Asia-Pacific boasts the most billionaires, with 1,149, followed by the US with 724 and Europe with 628.