Jho Low not in Cyprus, ‘hiding like a chicken’: Malaysia police chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police chief Abdul Hamid Bador does not believe that fugitive Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, is hiding in Cyprus.

"It is impossible for him to leave the country that he has been hiding in easily.

"He is still there, hiding like a chicken," he said without naming the country. Inspector-General Abdul Hamid was speaking at a press conference at the Royal Malaysia Police College yesterday

He added that he continues to hold talks through official and semi-official channels in an ongoing effort to bring Low back to Malaysia.

"There are parties that say our efforts so far have not been enough, or (that we have done so) done so without considering more unorthodox methods, such as the 'Mossad' way.

"I don't use only official channels (to conduct talks), but also semi-official ones," he said, adding that it was his mission to bring Low to justice.

Insp-Gen Abdul Hamid revealed that the police had acquired new information from follow-up investigations on the case.

"We have actually made arrests around three, four weeks ago. And from these, we have successfully uncovered information stating that Jho Low is currently trying to buy properties in Cyprus by using another name," he said, adding that Low still had control of billions.

DISAPPOINTED

He also again expressed his disappointment with the unnamed country over the lack of assistance in locating Low.

"I had said before that there is a limit to my patience. All this while, we have given our assistance to the country in question in all things to do with policing.