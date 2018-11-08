Joe Biden to lead 2020 Democratic race for White House: Poll

WASHINGTON Former US vice-president Joe Biden is the early leader for the 2020 Democratic Party nomination, a Reuters/Ipsos Election Day opinion poll found, in a field likely to quickly take shape as candidates seek to challenge Republican President Donald Trump.

Mr Biden received 29 per cent of the support.

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an independent who made an unsuccessful run for the Democratic nomination in 2016, finished second in the hypothetical field with 22 per cent. The rest of the poll was tied between Senators Cory Booker of New Jersey, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California. All of the Democrats fared well in a popular vote hypothetical match-up against Trump.

The poll found Mr Biden scored best hypothetically, beating Mr Trump 51 per cent to 39 per cent in the popular vote.

The poll found Mr Sanders, Mr Booker and Ms Harris would also defeat Mr Trump nationally if the election were held today.

Mr Trump did the best against Mr Booker, losing by only 4 percentage points in the hypothetical popular vote.

Opinion polls at this early a stage tend to be largely dominated by those with the most widespread name recognition.

On the Republican side, 65 per cent of Tuesday's midterm voters said they would renominate Mr Trump to represent their party.