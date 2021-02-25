Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine effective and safe: US FDA

Johnson & Johnson's said its data suggested its vaccine was effective at preventing asymptomatic infections.

Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) one-shot Covid-19 vaccine appeared safe and effective in trials, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) staff said in documents published yesterday, paving the way for its approval for emergency use.

The FDA's panel of independent experts meets tomorrow to decide whether to approve the shot.

While it is not bound to follow the advice of its experts, the FDA usually does. J&J said in documents submitted to the FDA that its data suggested its vaccine was effective at preventing asymptomatic infections.

It said that in a preliminary analysis of its trial, it found 16 asymptomatic cases in the placebo group versus two in the vaccine group, or an 88 per cent efficacy rate.

While asymptomatic infection was not the primary goal of the trial, which studied the vaccine's ability to stop moderate-to-severe Covid-19, the reduction of asymptomatic cases implies the shot can also cut transmission of the disease.

J&J's vaccine was 66 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 against multiple variants in a global trial involving nearly 44,000 people, the company said last month.

Its effectiveness varied from 72 per cent in the US to 66 per cent in Latin America and 57 per cent in South Africa, where a new variant has spread, though the vaccine was 85 per cent effective overall in stopping severe cases of the disease.

Three vaccine recipients had severe side effects in the trial that were likely related to the vaccine, but the FDA said its analysis did not raise any specific safety concerns that would preclude issuance of an emergency use authorisation.

The FDA said the most common solicited adverse reactions were injection site pain at 48.6 per cent, headache at 39 per cent, fatigue at 38.2 per cent and myalgia at 33.2 per cent.