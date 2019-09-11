World

Johnson loses another vote, vows to get new Brexit deal

Johnson loses another vote, vows to get new Brexit deal
Mr Boris Johnson. PHOTO: REUTERS
Sep 11, 2019 06:00 am

LONDON: Beleaguered British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to continue his attempts to strike a new Brexit deal with Brussels, after losing yet another vote yesterday during a chaotic parliamentary session.

Mr Johnson slammed the opposition for voting against his call for a snap election in the final minutes of a stormy late-night debate, ahead of a controversial suspension of Parliament that he had called for.

He said he would "strive to get an agreement" at a summit in Brussels next month - the alternative being a "no-deal" departure that critics warn would spark economic chaos.

Mr Johnson accused his opponents of shirking their duty by blocking an early election.

He held a Cabinet meeting late yesterday to plot his next move after a series of defections and expulsions left him far short of a parliamentary majority and unable to garner enough votes from MPs to hold an early election.

As the current session drew to a close early yesterday, opposition Labour MPs waved signs reading "silenced" and shouted "Shame on you!" at government lawmakers during a ceremony for the suspension of Parliament.

17,000 stranded at airport as typhoon hits Tokyo
World

17,000 left stranded at Narita Airport after typhoon hits

Related Stories

Schools close in Sarawak, Jambi as haze tightens grip

Criminal probe into California dive boat fire that killed 34, including two Singaporeans

HK leader ‘won’t allow US interference’ in protests

The move is normally a simple formality but Mr Johnson was accused of acting high-handedly by calling an extended suspension as the Brexit date looms.

House of Commons speaker John Bercow earlier in the debate announced he would be stepping down in a strongly worded speech in which he warned the government against trying to "degrade" Parliament.

Mr Johnson also lost a separate vote, calling on the government to publish confidential papers about the potential impact of a no-deal Brexit. - AFP

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD