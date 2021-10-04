Johnson sticks to economic strategy despite supply crisis

MANCHESTER Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday refused to return Britain to its "broken" pre-Brexit economy in the midst of a supply chain crisis.

Speaking on the opening day of his Conservative Party's annual conference, he also insisted that the public could "trust" the police despite the shocking murder of a London woman by a serving officer.

In a bullish conference message to the Tory faithful, he vowed to forge ahead with his post-pandemic recovery plan to "build back better" in areas from infrastructure to climate change.

The government has sought to blame the global Covid-19 crisis for an exodus of foreign lorry drivers, adding to departures since Brexit took full effect and free movement of people ended in January.

Deliveries to supermarkets have been hit, making empty shelves an increasingly common sight, while a lack of tanker drivers has triggered panic-buying at petrol stations, forcing Mr Johnson to call in the army to deliver stocks.

The farming industry says tens of thousands of pigs could be incinerated in the coming days without an urgent influx of foreign abattoir workers and butchers.