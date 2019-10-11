Johnson urges Trump to waive US diplomat’s wife’s immunity

Mr Tim Dunn and Mrs Charlotte Charles (above) are fighting for justice for their son Harry Dunn, after he was killed when his motorcycle collided with the car driven by Mrs Anne Sacoolas, a US diplomat's wife.

Mr Tim Dunn and Mrs Charlotte Charles are fighting for justice for their son Harry Dunn (above), after he was killed when his motorcycle collided with the car driven by Mrs Anne Sacoolas, a US diplomat's wife.

LONDON British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged US President Donald Trump to reconsider a decision to let a US diplomat's wife use diplomatic immunity after she was involved in a fatal car crash in England and then left the country.

Mr Harry Dunn, 19, died on Aug 27 when his motorcycle collided with the car driven by Mrs Anne Sacoolas near RAF Croughton, an air force base in Northamptonshire that is used by the US.

"The Prime Minister urged the President to reconsider the US position so the individual involved can return to the UK, cooperate with police and allow Harry's family to receive justice," a Downing Street spokesman said in a readout of a call between the two leaders.

Mr Johnson has said he hoped the US diplomat's wife, Mrs Sacoolas, 42, would choose to return to Britain to engage with investigators, Reuters reported.

Speaking at the White House, Mr Trump told reporters: "It was a terrible accident. We're going to speak to her and we're going to see the person driving the car, the wife of the diplomat, we're going to speak to her and see what we can come up with so that there can be some healing."

Meanwhile, BBC reported that according to the notes held by Mr Trump, the woman will not return to the UK.

The note was photographed as Mr Trump addressed reporters at the White House.

It reads, "(If raised) Note, as Secretary Pompeo told Foreign Secretary Raab, that the spouse of the US government employee will not return to the United Kingdom."

Mr Harry's mother, Mrs Charlotte Charles, told the BBC that the US' apparent approach was "beyond any realm of human thinking".

'DISGUSTED'

Speaking to Sky News about the photograph of the notes, Mrs Charles said: "I'm just disgusted.

"I don't see the point in Boris Johnson talking to President Trump, or President Trump even taking a call from Boris Johnson.

"If he'd already made his decision that if it were to be asked and if it were to be raised, the answer was already going to be no."

Earlier on Wednesday, Mrs Charles said after meeting with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab that no progress had been made over the last week.

"Part of me is feeling like it was just a publicity stunt on the UK government side to show they are trying to help."

She told CNN that investigators had made it "very clear" what had happened on Aug 27, the day her son was killed.

She said investigators had told her that CCTV footage showed the driver pulling out on the wrong side of the road and then travelling 350 to 400 yards (320m to 366m).

"The first person she came across was our boy Harry," she said, adding that there was no chance of avoiding each other.

"He certainly had no chance of avoiding her."

Mrs Charles broke down in tears as she said she hoped the suspect knew of her family's suffering.

"You know we're six weeks on, and even though this supposed diplomatic immunity has put a cloak around her, protected her, surely as a human and a mum herself, I just want her to know that we're completely broken.

"She's broken our family. We've all got to try and find another way of living our lives. We don't know where to start."