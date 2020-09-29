Johor assemblyman calls for reopening of Johor-Singapore land border

JOHOR BARU: A Johor assemblyman has urged the state government to set up a task force to review the opening of the two land crossings between the state and Singapore.

Bekok assemblyman S. Ramakrishnan said that the focus should be to reduce the time period and cost of following the procedures while crossing the border.

"Laboratory testing facilities must be at the site of entry, in view of the number of people crossing so that results can be received much faster. The cost of testing should also be looked at, including the possibility of it being subsidised," he said.

Dr Ramakrishnan was commenting on the Star's recent report on Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad saying that the state government was not capable of finding employment for 100,000 Malaysians who may lose their jobs due to the prolonged closure.