Johor confident of achieving 90% vaccination rate by end of the month

PONTIAN, JOHOR The state government of Johor is confident of achieving the target of having 90 per cent of its adult population fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of the month.

The Malaysian state had also embarked on a vaccination programme for those aged between 12 and 17, said Chief Minister Hasni Mohammad.

"We are confident that by the end of October, all students - not only in this district but throughout Johor - will be vaccinated, which is in line with the target set at both the state and federal levels," he said. "This means Johor will achieve its target of having 90 per cent of the people vaccinated."

As at Sept 24, a total of 37,144 teenagers had received their first dose of the vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for the youth in the state, while 1,892 teenagers completed their jabs.

As at Saturday, the number of fully vaccinated adults in Johor stood at 82.5 per cent while 93.5 per cent had received at least one dose. For the entire country, 87.2 per cent of adults have been fully vaccinated, while 94.3 per cent received at least one dose.

In Johor, 59.3 per cent of its total population of 3.78 million are fully vaccinated, a figure that trails the country's 62.8 per cent.

SINGAPORE COMMUTE

The state has ramped up its vaccine roll-out in the hope that a higher vaccination rate could get its workers commuting again to Singapore.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he has asked Mr Hasni to discuss the issue of cross-border movement with Singapore, especially for Malaysians who used to commute daily to the city state for work.

"The important thing is the daily cross-border (movement) as it involves hundreds of thousands, while Singapore is still not open," Mr Ismail said.

"(Malaysian) workers in the Republic have not returned (to Malaysia) because day movements to Johor Baru have not been allowed for more than a year," he said in an interview, as cited by Bernama on Saturday.

He said that previously, Singapore was not ready to allow travellers from Malaysia to enter the island, given the high number of cases then, and also suspended the Singapore-Malaysia Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL).

"Now, though we are quite worried about the number of cases in Singapore, which has increased to 2,000 cases a day, we will still continue discussions with Singapore (for the border reopening)," he said.