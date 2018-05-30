Johor may cancel two mega tourism projects worth more than $1 billion

JOHOR BARU: The Johor state government may cancel two mega tourism projects worth more than RM3 billion (S$1 billion), sources close to the administration said.

The first project, valued at RM2.7 billion, is an eco-entertainment park near the Yayasan Pelajaran Johor campus in Kota Tinggi.

The second project was supposed to be the world's first science fiction theme park called Sci-Fi Universe, at a cost of RM400 million.

The projects were announced by former Menteri Besar Mohamed Khaled Nordin before the 14th General Election as part of the state's Barisan Nasional election manifesto.

A third project valued at RM4.5 billion - the Desaru Coast integrated tourist centre, which would see many world-class hotels and resorts and house the largest wave pool in South-east Asia - may be in the clear, as the project is almost completed and is expected to be operational next month.

When contacted, Johor Women Development and Tourism Committee chairman Liow Cai Tung said she would meet representatives of the project in Desaru next week to get more details.

She said a review of this new tourist attraction was needed in an effort to focus on the state's existing local attractions.

"Those already built will be unaffected, but we will review the others and new proposals," she added.

This follows complaints by certain parties urging the state to review applications for new tourism mega projects, which do not reflect the values of Johoreans or Malaysians.

LOCAL CULTURE

"Even the universal tourism trend is about highlighting one's local culture," said Ms Liow, adding that the tourist spots in the state she believed had a lot of untapped potential were Muar, Kukup, Batu Pahat and Kluang.

Johor is home to at least 10 theme parks, earning the accolade as the state with the most number of theme parks.

In 2016, Johor targeted 5.5 million visitors but managed to draw 9.9 million visitors.

Meanwhile, a former Malaysian minister who was in charge of the high-speed rail (HSR) project said the new government is making a "short-sighted" move to scrap the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore rail network line, as the project has big multiplier effects that would boost job creation and the economy.

Mr Abdul Rahman Dahlan, who was minister in the Economic Planning Unit of the Prime Minister's Department under Mr Najib Razak, in a statement yesterday also disputed the project's cost as mentioned by new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad at RM110 billion.

Mr Abdul Rahman said Singapore and the previous Malaysian government had estimated it to cost between RM50 billion and RM70 billion.

Mr Mahathir said last week the decision to scrap the project was "final", as the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government looks at ways to reduce the country's debts of RM1 trillion racked up by the previous administration.

Mr Abdul Rahman said: "Did the PH government take into account the net economic benefits and spillover effects, beyond the cost of the HSR project, before arriving at the hasty decision to cancel it?"