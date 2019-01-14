Johor MB stopped from getting into car with King, PM, clip goes viral

The clip, which went viral on social media, shows Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian being stopped from entering the first-generation Proton Saga.

JOHOR BARU A video clip showing Johor Mentri Besar Osman Sapian being stopped from getting into a Proton Saga car has gone viral on social media.

The car was being driven by Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar to send Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad back to the airport.

In the 31-second clip, it showed that both Sultan Ibrahim and Dr Mahathir sat in the driver and front passenger seat respectively, while Mr Osman was seen at the back and had opened the left passenger door, trying to enter.

However, he was stopped by a man wearing a military uniform, believed to be Sultan Ibrahim's military aide-de-camp.

The incident happened after Dr Mahathir held an audience with Sultan Ibrahim at Istana Bukit Serene on Thursday.

The meeting lasted one and a half hours.

Sultan Ibrahim then personally drove Dr Mahathir back to the Senai International Airport in a first-generation Proton Saga, which the premier had gifted to the ruler's father, in 1985.

The video, which was uploaded by Ops Johor on its Facebook page, garnered 599 comments, 935 shares and 185,000 views on social media as of noon on Saturday.