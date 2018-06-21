Johor Menteri Besar: More land needed for JB-Singapore rail project

Artist's impression of the upcoming Woodlands North station, which will be part of the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link.

JOHOR BARU Johor's new Menteri Besar Osman Sapian has said the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link will require more land than planned, and the authorities will continue talks to secure the space.

Mr Osman said some owners of land plots marked for acquisition had demanded higher compensation.

"We need a bigger area for the RTS project, so the number of land owners affected has also increased," he said on Tuesday.

Set to open by end-2024, the RTS Link is a 4km line that will connect Bukit Chagar station in Johor Baru to Woodlands North.

The agreement was inked in January between Singapore and Malaysia under the previous Barisan Nasional government to boost the cross-border economy and ease commutes across the Causeway.

Construction is expected to begin next year.

Mr Osman said based on current market value, more than RM300 million (S$102 million) would need to be paid to land owners in the Kim Teng Park residential area, which has been earmarked for acquisition under the Johor Baru Master Plan.

The 10ha area has 1,500 residents and 300 homes.

The neighbourhood is in the centre of Johor Baru and a 10-minute walk to the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine facility.

On another matter, Mr Osman said he would meet Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on the postponement of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail project as well as the decision not to proceed with claims to Pedra Branca island.