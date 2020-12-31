Johor records highest number of Covid-19 cases since start of pandemic

JOHOR BARU: Johor recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases yesterday since the beginning of the pandemic, with 607 cases of the new 1,870 infections recorded in Malaysia.

Out of the 607 cases in Johor, 578 of them came from active clusters and the screening of Covid-19 in the state.

Malaysia's Health Ministry said Johor's increase in cases was mainly from the prison cluster, called the Tembok Choh cluster, which reported 374 cases.

It also reported that Selangor recorded 472 new cases while Sabah had 280 cases yesterday.

There were also six deaths yesterday, bringing the toll to 463.

Malaysia has seen a total of 110,485 infections.

Meanwhile in the Philippines, the Defence Secretary said yesterday that unapproved Covid-19 vaccines given to President Rodrigo Duterte's military security detail had been smuggled into the country but called the move "justified".

"Yes smuggled, because they were not authorised, only the government can authorise," Mr Delfin Lorenzana said.