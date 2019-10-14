Johor residents unsure if new bike lanes will solve jams

Vehicles stuck in a jam on the Tuas Second Link.

JOHOR BARU: Residents in Johor are sceptical that the 50 additional motorcycle lanes at the Causeway and the Second Link announced under Budget 2020 will make much of an impact on congestion.

Technician K. Sushtendran, 40, said while he welcomed the government's announcement, he believed the effect would not be significant.

"Hundreds of motorcyclists cross both the Causeway and Second Link every day.

"I do not think that an extra 50 lanes will make any difference. It may help to reduce a bit of the congestion but the problem will still remain," he said.

"The more urgent thing to look into is ensuring that there are enough officers to man the counters," he said.

Private security officer K. Visvam, 38, said the main cause of the congestion is the heavy presence of other vehicles such as cars, lorries and even buses.

Tabling the Budget 2020 last Friday, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng had said that the government would invest RM85million (S$28 million) towards enhancing vehicle and traffic flow through the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex.