Johor to start vaccinating those who work in Singapore

PUTRAJAYA : Malaysia reported 207 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, equal to the daily record set on Monday. This takes the toll to 8,408.

There were 16,117 new infections, taking the total to 1,044,071.

Meanwhile, the Johor government's vaccination programme for Malaysians who have jobs in Singapore will begin operations tomorrow.

The Johor Immunity Planning System said on its Facebook page that vaccinations for those eligible will be scheduled daily in the order of date of registration in the system.