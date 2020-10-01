Johor wants Malaysian govt to fine-tune border crossing procedures

JOHOR BARU The Johor state government has urged the Malaysian government to fine-tune the border travel standard operating procedure with Singapore from time to time to reflect the on-ground situation.

Adviser to the Johor Menteri Besar Tee Siew Kiong said the current situation is different now compared with when the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) were introduced in Aug 17.

"After more than a month's implementation, it is time for the Federal Government to review and fine-tune where necessary.