Johor woman nearly raped after mistaking car for her Grab ride

JOHOR BARU: Malaysian police have caught a Pakistani man in Johor for sexually assaulting a woman who got into his car after mistaking it for the Grab ride she booked.

The incident took place late on Monday night when the 23-year-old victim booked a trip using the ride-hailing app, the New Straits Times reported yesterday.

"The victim booked a ride from Jalan Yahya Awal to go to Larkin. After receiving a notification from the Grab driver, she got into the car at the pick-up location without checking the car's registration number," said Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahurinain Jais.

Her Grab car was a Perodua Bezza, and the suspect drove a Proton Gen2.

The suspect took advantage of her blunder and drove off.

"The suspect was circling in the same area so the victim told him off before the suspect stopped his car at the crime scene (along Jalan Tun Abdul Razak)," Mr Shahurinain was quoted as saying by NST, adding that the driver then moved to the backseat and slapped the victim for trying to escape.

She put up a struggle and kicked her assailant, then managed to escape the car. But she fell into a bush and was pinned by the man, China Press reported.

"The suspect then pulled down the victim's pants and released semen, but the victim believed there was no penetration as she did not feel any pain," Mr Shahurinain said.

After the man left, the woman hailed another Grab car to the Larkin Police Station where she lodged a report.

The police were able to identify the car through closed-circuit television. The 31-year-old suspect, who tested negative for drugs, was arrested the next day and admitted his involvement in the case.

He will be remanded until Monday.