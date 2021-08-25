Jostling begins for Malaysian Cabinet, deputy PM posts

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia has a new premier but who will be his No 2?

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is not saying for now.

Asked who his deputy would be, Mr Ismail said he would consider all parties involved.

Malaysiakini reported yesterday that Gombak Member of Parliament (MP) Azmin Ali was poised to become the next deputy prime minister, citing sources in Bersatu and Umno.

A Bersatu source aligned to Mr Azmin said there was a "strong likelihood" he was going to become Mr Ismail's deputy.

But another Bersatu source told The Star there were two contenders, Mr Azmin and Mr Hamzah Zainuddin .

The source said the supreme council has handed over the final say to former premier Muhyiddin Yassin.

"Contrary to convention, this time round, Mr Ismail would not have any say in who will be his deputy.

"Yes, it is the Prime Minister's prerogative but it was agreed in the deal with Perikatan Nasional's 51 MPs that should they support Ismail, the DPM post will be Bersatu's," the source said.

LINE-UP

Mr Ismail said the Cabinet line-up will be announced this week after being presented to the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, for consent.

The Straits Times said it understands that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his deputy Mohamad Hasan, along with former premier Najib Razak, lead a camp that has a list of candidates for Cabinet positions.

Mr Zahid and Mr Najib as well as several MPs aligned to them are unlikely to be made ministers due to ongoing graft charges.

Analysts have said it is crucial Mr Ismail put his own stamp on the Cabinet.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia political analyst Mazlan Ali said: "It has to be a lean government which does not have too many portfolios and is not burdened with too many positions such as two deputy ministers for one ministerial portfolio.

"Ismail Sabri should appoint ministers with credibility and who are workers, as he had promised in the conditional support with Perikatan parties.

"These three months will be a 'do or die' phase for the Prime Minister. He will have to put his stamp on his Cabinet with some new faces so that it is not dismissed as Perikatan 2.0."